A NEW headquarters for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Gloucestershire County Council’s Trading Standards has officially opened.
The headquarters, located at Quayside House, Gloucester, was unveiled on Tuesday, September 24, by Cllr Dave Norman MBE (Conservative).
The council says the new headquarters will act as a strategic hub for support and development of the services, allowing them to adapt to new challenges.
Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member responsible for the services said: “Our Fire and Rescue Service and Trading Standards teams’ headquarters will now be situated in the heart of Gloucestershire County Council, both services are integral to the community safety of the residents we serve.”
The Fire Service will continue to have teams located throughout Gloucestershire. Currently, GFRS has 21 stations with firefighters prepared for emergency calls.
Chief Fire Officer, Mark Preece said: “It is a pleasure to see our headquarters officially opened today. It is a modern, efficient base from which we can continue to serve the people of Gloucestershire. It is an important step forward for the service as we seek to improve our collaboration with county partners and deliver a more integrated service to the community.
“We continue to have stations and teams based across Gloucestershire to ensure we can respond effectively to our communities.”