At Monmouth Town Council’s Annual General Meeting on Monday night (May 15), the meeting began with a prayer by the outgoing Mayor’s Chaplain, Rev Jonathan Greaves, who gave a blessing and said it had been an honour to serve as chaplain for the past 12 months. Cllr Alice Fletcher, the outgoing mayor, thanked everyone for the “patience and support” she was given over the past year and thanked Cllr Tom Kirton and Cllr David Evans for stepping in for her engagements when required.