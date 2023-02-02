PEOPLE who work to support young people in the Forest are invited to attend the launch of new networking workshops this month.
The Forest Youth Association, which is part of Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF), is hosting the first of the new in-person sessions at The Wesley in Cinderford next Wednesday (February 15).
Through the workshops, the association aims to bring together everyone who supports young people across the district, in a paid or voluntary capacity.
The youth association works to support clubs and organisations locally which provide support or activities for young people.
The session will kick off with guest speaker Sam James from Action on ACE’s Gloucestershire, who will be talking about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).
There will also be dedicated time to network and participants will be asked to help shape future workshops, to make sure that they offer the support and opportunities they need.
To book a slot, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/forest-of-dean-youth-association-networking-workshop-tickets-522442017137.
For more information about the youth association, go to www.fvaf.org.uk/forest-youth-association.