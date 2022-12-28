The Ross and District branch of the Royal British Legion have enjoyed an upgrade of their noticeboard at The Crofts.
The newly upgraded board has more space, is more striking in appearance, and will have the branch events list—along with contact information for both membership and welfare needs.
It is updated on a regular basis so all members will be able to keep track of the RBL’s current and future events.
In addition to that their fundraising continues to bolster cash for their armed forces charity. Many believe that this is only done during the poppy appeal, but is in-fact year-round.
The branch was “amply and ably” represented at the Much Marcle Steam Rally (July 22–24) and the Walford Fun Day (August 29) amongst many others.
Following the huge support for a bingo evening the branch have announced that over £430 was collected on November 14 towards the Poppy Appeal funds.
Jane Bazeley was praised for her sterling work in the weeks before the evening, visiting a substantial number of traders and collecting in their generous donations. Between them all the financial cost of all prizes amounted to over a staggering £700.
Thanks were also expressed to those who raised the money on the evening, as well as the wider community for their support.