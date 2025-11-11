Work to install a new rock capture fence at Symonds Yat Rock has begun this week following a 20 ton slippage of the cliff face two years ago.
The damage below could have been significantly worse had it not been for the rock capture fence,
Sue Middleton, Project Manager for Forestry England said: “The original rock capture fence was in place for incidents like this, but the size of the fall was large enough to damage it beyond full repair.
“We immediately sought professional ground engineering and geotechnical advice from expert engineers and because of this advice, we asked all climbers to avoid using the rockface and put in place a temporary Countryside and Rights of Way (CRoW) dedicated land closure to prevent anyone accessing the area.
"The fence is in place for incidents like this, but the size of the fall was large enough to severely damage it."
The temporarily closed the public right of way along the track where the fence is located.”
The new fence has been designed to reduce the risk of falling debris and enhance public safety in the area.
Callum Irving Principal Civil Engineer for Forestry England said: “The new fence has been professionally designed, and it will protect the Royal Lodge Hotel, The Royal Cottage and the adjacent infrastructure at the base of the cliff.”
It is expected that the work will be completed by the end of March 2026.
During this time, there may be temporary access restrictions in some areas to allow for material and machinery to access the area, however signage, and at times banks persons, will be in place.
Visitors are kindly asked to follow any diversions and safety instructions provided on site. Find out more www.forestryengland.uk/article/symonds-yat-rockfall-update
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.