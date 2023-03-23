FOREST housing association Two Rivers has appointed three new experienced non-executive directors to its board.
The Newent-based association, which provides thousands of affordable homes in the Forest and surrounding areas, says the new appointments will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organisation going forward.
The new appointments are Charlotte Marshall and Tim Sharpe, who also serve on the board of the group’s facilities management company Centigen, and Sharon Wilkins, a director at Newport City Homes who has lived in the Forest for more than 20 years.
Charlotte has served on the Centigen board since November 2021, and has "extensive experience" in real estate and building portfolio management including retrofit work and new developments.
She has also led a £500m business within the property and facilities management sector.
Alongside her new role as Non-Executive Director for the Two Rivers Housing Group, she will continue as a Non-Executive Director for Centigen.
Tim Sharpe has also joined the Group Board as a Non-Executive Director.
As a former Managing Director of a specialist investment and asset management company, Tim has worked in partnership with public organisations in the health, education, and transport infrastructure sectors for many years.
Tim will also take on the role of Chair for Centigen going forward.
Sharon Wilkins, Director of Homes and Communities at Newport City Homes (NCH), is taking on her first Non-Executive Director role at Two Rivers.
At NCH, Sharon led the development of the organisation's Customer Voice Strategy, and also sponsored its digital systems review.
Commenting on the appointments, Garry King, Chief Executive of Two Rivers Housing, said: “We are delighted to welcome Charlotte, Tim, and Sharon to our Group Board. Between them they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in key areas of focus for our organisation and will help us deliver on our core purpose.
“Over the last few years, we have seen how important having a warm, safe, affordable, home is to the health and wellbeing of families in our communities. We are committed to providing quality, sustainable homes, providing a great customer experience, and being a local-community focussed organisation, that will continue to provide affordable homes for many years to come.
“Having the right skills, experience, and expertise within our Group Board to support this is critical to our success. I am sure that our new Non-Executive Directors will play a key part in helping the wider TwoRivers Housing team, as they continue to deliver for our tenants and communities.”