LOCALS and visitors are invited to take a mindful walk through the Forest this half term on a new ‘Woodland Wellbeing’ trail.
Forestry England has created the new self-led trail in woodland at Symonds Yat Rock, and have also produced a ‘forest wellbeing journal’ to enhance visitors’ experience.
The trail “winds through the trees, encouraging visitors to pause, unplug and mindfully reconnect with nature as they walk.”
The “sensitively designed” trail has themed panels which invite visitors to “slow down, notice and absorb the beautiful woodland landscape” as they walk.
A Forestry England spokesperson said: “With scientific evidence showing positive effects on physical and mental health of being amongst trees, (the) trail encourages everyone to take time to relax and experience the restorative benefits of the forest.”
Visitors can pick up a copy of the journal from Symonds Yat Rock cafe or it can be downloaded online prior to visiting.
A description says: “Beautifully designed, with space for individual reflections, the journal offers ideas for mindful activities to try out in the forest and at home.”
Jonathan Blair, Active Forests Coordinator for Forestry England in the Forest of Dean says: “We’re delighted to offer this wellbeing experience to our visitors. As autumn’s colours begin to show, it’s the perfect season for a mindful walk.
“We know how much benefit people feel taking time for themselves to relax and experience the restorative effects of the forest.
“The wellbeing journal is a wonderful way to continue noticing with all our senses the incredible sights, sounds and restful benefits that nature offers us.
“We look forward to welcoming people to visit the trail. Each season will offer a new perspective on the wonderful landscape here at Symonds Yat Rock.”
For more information and to download a journal, go to www.forestryengland.uk/symonds-yat-rock/wellbeing-trail-symonds-yat.