FAMILIES are encouraged to learn more about how they can help protect nature with the launch of a new activity trail based on popular children's book ‘Zog’.
Forestry England launched the new trail ‘Zog: A Forest Adventure’ at Beechenhurst on Monday (January 30).
The trail is based on the children’s book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Schafer and its 2018 TV adaptation.
Families can download a free interactive app which will help their “little dragons” learn how they can care for the forest, “and how the forests can care for them.”
A Forestry England spokesperson said: “Zog is a loveable, if somewhat clumsy dragon at Madam Dragon’s school who is always striving to win a golden star.
“Zog learns lots of essential dragon skills including flying, roaring, and capturing princesses!
“Forestry England’s team at Beechenhurst are once again inviting children into the forest to learn essential lessons just like Zog.”
Activity packs are also available for £4, which include Zog wings, ‘magic’ glasses, challenges and puzzles to complete on the trail.
Ellen Devine, Wellbeing Projects Manager at Forestry England said: “It’s so exciting to see that the new family activity trail is helping children to develop skills to care for their wellbeing and care for our forests!
"Playtime is so integral to children’s mental health, and they can also learn so many valuable lessons through play.”
For more information about the trail, go to www.forestryengland.uk/zog.