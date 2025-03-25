NEW data has revealed the Forest of Dean and Wye Valley’s best selling areas for housing.
Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool which is updated every month shows properties which take the fewest number of days to be sold on average.
The data showed postcode area GL18 which covers Newent and Dymock took only 122 days on average to sell a property - making it the quickest area in the Forest of Dean and Wye Valley area.
Ruban Selvanayagam, co-founder of Property Solvers said: “While Forest of Dean and Wye Valley's sale times remain in line with historical trends, there are encouraging signs that greater adoption of tech-driven efficiencies by industry stakeholders will help reduce transaction lengths.
“A key example is improving the accessibility and transparency of property-related data, making transactions more seamless.”
The co-founder added: “it’s also worth noting that many buyers have been pushing for their transactions to complete before April 1, given the reintroduction of the 2 per cent Stamp Duty Land Tax band.”
The data conversely showed the slowest areas to sell a property in the Forest and Wye Valley. Homes sold slowest in Lydbrook, Ruardean, Drybrook, Mitcheldean and Longhope, Cinderford, Newnham and Westbury-On-Severn, Lydney and Blakeney postcodes. In the bottom 10 postcodes, the data showed that properties were taking 143.90 days to sell on average.
In nearby Ross-on-Wye, properties sold in an average of 125 days, and Monmouth recorded an average of 141 days to sell.
Further afield, properties sold the fastest in Cheltenham and Hereford adopting a minimum number of 10 property sales in a given area. In the top 10 areas, Property Solvers revealed that homes took 122.80 days to sell on average.
Residents can find out more information by visiting Property Solvers website, and by using the speed of sale tool.