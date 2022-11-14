Newent Choral Society to host first concert in three years
Subscribe newsletter
MUSIC lovers at Newent are in for a treat at the end of this month when the town’s choral society stages its first major concert for three years.
The choir is up and running again after the pandemic and since September have been rehearsing the “magnificent” choral works ‘Gloria’ by Antonio Vivaldi and Gabriel Faure’s ‘Requiem’.
The concert takes place in the Newent Community School hall at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 26.
A society spokesperson said of the choir’s repertoire: “The exuberant Gloria, performed in twelve cantatas, is now recognised as Vivaldi’s choral masterpiece.
“Written in 1715 it lay undiscovered for two centuries and, astonishingly, was not fully performed until 1957.
“In his seven-section Requiem, the French composer Fauré distilled some of the most beautiful melodies he ever composed.
“The society’s outstanding young musical conductor Nia Llewelyn Jones has previously drawn some magnificent performances from what is a non-audition choir, and rehearsals suggest the upcoming concert will prove no exception.
“The deputy director of music at Gloucester Cathedral, organist Jonathan Hope, will accompany the choir on an instrument being specially transported from Surrey for the occasion. Jonathan will also play an organ solo.
“Christopher Slemensek, the society’s rehearsal accompanist will be leaving his keyboard to join the choir’s tenor section for the concert.”
Society chair Angela Jones said: “We are so pleased to be back after the pandemic years and we can promise an evening of magnificent choral music.”
Tickets for the concert are £12 with under 16s admitted free.
They will be available on the door, or can be reserved by calling 01531 820205, or 07792 872523.
The event will complete a full day of pre-Christmas celebration in the town, with Newent Orchestra performing a concert at Newent Parish Church from 2.30pm.
That concert will be followed by the switch on of the town’s Christmas lights, preceeded by a festive parade from 5pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |