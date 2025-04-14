It is usually quite a slow process, but Smiths experts find it very satisfying to comb through these bits and pieces as they almost always discover tiny treasures which can be quite significant in value. For example, a client this week who had never visited the saleroom before, brought in several boxes of old family jewellery which she thought was mainly rubbish and would be of little or no interest. At the end of the hour’s visit the lower estimated value came to just over two thousand pounds – much to the delight and astonishment of the customer.