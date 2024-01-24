A 22 year-old Newent man is to be sentenced by a Gloucester Crown Court judge after admitting offences of dangerous driving and failing to stop for the police.
At Cheltenham Magistrates Court Jaedon Saleh of Watery Lane, Newent, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes E320 on Glebe Close, Newent, and on the B4221 towards Ross on Wye on 27th December 2023.
He also admitted that on the same date he failed to stop on Glebe Close when required to do so by a police officer.
The magistrates imposed an interim driving ban on Saleh and granted unconditional bail pending his sentence at the Crown Court on Feb 14.