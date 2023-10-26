A NEWENT man who was caught on CCTV attacking his dog has been banned from keeping animals for seven years.
Scott Birt, 21 and of Poinsettia Way, Newent, pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.
Birt was cycling through Gloucester with another man and his dog, Hugo, on February 1 of this year when he was caught on camera.
Footage, which was shown in court, shows Hugo trailing behind before Birt dismounts from his bike. At this point, Hugo cowers down in fear, seemingly in expectation of physical assault.
Birt then kicks Hugo in the side of his head, causing Hugo to fall backwards. He goes on to punch Hugo before holding him down to continue to assault him. He then stands on the dog’s lead to stop him escaping as he delivers further punches before dragging him towards his bike.
Speaking after the conclusion of the case, RSPCA inspector Jack Alderson, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said: “Birt inflicted appalling and totally unnecessary violence on Hugo. There is never an excuse for treating an animal in this way.”
Alongside the seven year disqualifications from keeping animals, which Birt can not appeal to have lifted for four years, he was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work in connection to the animal welfare offences. Hugo went to a foster carer after being placed in the care of the RSPCA and will now be re-homed after being signed over in court.
He also pleaded guilty to a Bail Act offence when he was sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on 11 October.