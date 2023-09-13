A 26-year-old Newent woman convicted of stealing a couple’s dog from them has been ordered to pay the owners £500 compensation as well as costs of £300 at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court.
Nina Sullivan of Meek Road pleaded not guilty to theft of the black and white Pointer-cross dog on June 22 2021.
She was found guilty after a trial and sentenced to pay compensation and costs of £800 by October 2 this year.
The court said it was not imposing the standard victim services surcharge on Sullivan because “compensation ordered as a punitive measure.”