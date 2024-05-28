From Monday 3 June, route 72 will extend beyond Lydney to Mitcheldean / Drybrook via Blakeney, Soudley, Cinderford, and Steam Mills. It will serve the heart of the Forest of Dean passing the Dean Heritage Centre. Between Cinderford and Steam Mills, the service will stop outside the brand-new Forest of Dean Community Hospital. This is an important feature as many of the services of the current hospital in Lydney are moving to the new hospital. Some journeys will also serve The Forest High School and Gloucestershire College. More importantly, the extension of route 72 restores a link via Soudley that has been lost since 2022.