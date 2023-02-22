RESIDENTS are invited to find out how they can get involved in a community-owned green energy scheme in Lydney this week.
The Forest Council is hosting workshops for locals led by the Bristol-based Centre of Sustainable Energy (CSE), during which plans will be put in place to form a community energy group to help drive down local carbon emissions.
The first of the workshops will be held at Lydney Community Centre this Monday (February 27), from 6pm-8pm.
The council secured funding in 2021 to develop the Forest Energy Community Initiative as part of EU-led project AURORA.
The Initiative will see members of the council and the CSE work with community members to reduce emissions, including by establishing a community-owned solar scheme.
That scheme will see solar panels installed at Lydney’s Freedom Leisure centre and The Dean Academy School to support community decarbonisation.
A number of drop-in and workshop events have been held so far to get the ball rolling.
Forest Council cabinet member for climate emergency, Cllr Paul Hiett said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many people excited by this project and looking to find out more as to how they can be involved and offer assistance.
“I’d like to invite all interested residents to attend the next in-person workshop at Lydney Community Centre on February 27 to find out more about how they can help with the organisation of this fantastic project.”
Those looking to attend can register their interest prior to the event at: www.eventbrite.com/e/aurorafeci-workshop-3-organising-ourselves-tickets-517856832727