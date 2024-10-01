NHS Gloucestershire has urged residents to prepare for the upcoming winter flu season, encouraging those eligible for vaccinations to receive them.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) suggested those who are eligible would include frontline health staff, residents 65 and over, residents of care homes, and those with certain underlying health conditions aged 6 months to 64.
Local NHS services have started inviting people to book in for their vaccinations, delivered via GP surgeries from October 3. NHS Gloucestershire says this is because flu season peaks December and January.
Siobhan Farmer, Director of Public Health at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “As we head into the autumn and winter months, it’s more important than ever that we all take steps to protect ourselves, which includes taking up the offer of vaccinations if eligible.
“Our most vulnerable residents are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell over winter. Vaccines remain the best protection we have against seasonal viruses like COVID and flu. If you’re eligible for the covid or flu jab this winter, I urge you to take up the offer as soon as possible.”