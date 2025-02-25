NHS Gloucestershire has invited residents to meet with its Tobacco Free Team, ahead of its No Smoking Day campaign.
The team is hosting stalls throughout March at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Cheltenham General Hospital. Residents are encouraged to meet them and get their CO level tested.
The team will be at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday March 4, and Wednesday March 12, located at the main Atrium between 10am and 1pm.
A spokesperson said: “We're encouraging people who smoke to quit and win with their health, fitness, mental health and finances when they leave tobacco behind. Whether you’re ready to quit today or just starting to think about it, remember that every step counts.”
More advice on how to quit is available on the NHS website.