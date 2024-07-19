NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE has given residents advice as many services are disrupted due to global IT issues.
A spokesperson for NHS Gloucestershire said: “Some of our NHS IT systems have been affected by the global IT issues.
“IT systems at a small number of GP surgeries are currently impacted and we kindly ask that people only call their surgery if they have an urgent medical need until the issue is resolved.
“Some community pharmacies are also experiencing IT issues so please be patient and understanding.
“During this time please continue to attend your GP or hospital appointment unless you are advised otherwise. Use NHS 111 online or the 111 phone service if you are not sure on your care options.
“The local ASAP Glos NHS website and app also provide information on local services, including how to access Community Minor Injury and Illness Unit services. Use 999 in a life or limb threatening emergency.
“Thank you for your understanding and for being patient with local healthcare teams who are doing their best to ensure people with the most urgent health needs are seen first.
“We will provide further updates as necessary.”
The update follows today’s (July 19) global IT outage which has disrupted several services including finance, GPs, airports and pharmacies, which some experts believe may take days to fix.