AN NHS Gloucestershire team that specialise in respiratory conditions has been shortlisted for leading industry award.
One Gloucestershire Respiratory Clinical Programme Group (CPG) is one of the finalists in the Integrated Care Initiative category of the 2024 Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards.
The team have been using innovative approaches to support those with respiratory conditions, like community choirs, asthma training in schools and working with local sports clubs.
Dr Graham Mennie, GP and clinical lead for respiratory care said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted and recognised for integrated care, working together with colleagues from across health, social care, education and further afield has been key to our successes.
“We have been working to share expertise across the health and care system for more than a decade. We know there are a lot of people in Gloucestershire living with respiratory conditions, but our approach shows that prevention and really understanding their needs can make a huge difference.
“Helping people manage respiratory conditions at home, join in with sport and take simple steps to improve their health by moving more and stopping smoking can make a real impact. We look at our population and their needs and target our resources accordingly to make sure patients receive high quality and equitable support and care.”
The team is built up of consultants, GPs, nurses, physios and supporting roles, as well as patients with lived experience.
Their focus is support for those with respiratory conditions like COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) and asthma, with reportedly more than 60,000 people in Gloucestershire known to be living with one of these conditions.
The team help manage their health, and reduce the number of smokers in the county, ultimately to prevent urgent admissions to the county’s main hospitals.
They also help young people and train families and carers for extra support. Special sessions have been held with the Gloucestershire FA and RFU.