NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE will hold a quality summit for staff on Tuesday, November 26, at Sandford Education Centre, Cheltenham General Hospital.
The summit will run from 9.30am until 12pm, and will look to identify issues and explore solutions relating to patient falls. Staff and stakeholders will examine previous falls and look for improvements which could be proposed.
NHS England previously reported nearly 250,000 patient falls are logged from acute and community hospitals in England and Wales each year, with nearly 100,000 suffering bruises, grazes, lacerations or more serious injuries.
NHS Gloucestershire Foundation Trust explained via their website: “The quality summit is a multi-disciplinary collaborative of staff and stakeholders, who together use their collective knowledge and wisdom to explore complex issues with the intention of bringing about measurable and sustainable improvement, through the coordinated use of systems based diagnostic approaches and quality improvement methodology. All staff are welcome!
“Following the quality summit we will be supported by the quality improvement team and Gloucestershire Safety and Improvement Academy to prioritise the issues and take forward the agreed quality improvement projects.”
Details for residents and patients who suffer falls can be found via the NHS website. Staff and stakeholders can get further information by emailing Nadine Jordan via [email protected]