NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE has announced the introduction of a new electronic consent (e-consent) method for children’s vaccinations.
Parents and carers will be able to access the forms via their computer, tablet or smartphone (both Apple and Android) starting this academic year.
NHS Gloucestershire said: “Prior to their child’s planned immunisation session, parents and carers of children and young people in mainstream education will receive an email or text from their child’s school containing a link to the e-consent form and unique school code.
“Families unable to access email or the internet should call our immunisation team. A member of the team can take verbal consent over the phone or provide their child’s school with a paper consent form.
“If a child is not in mainstream education, is home educated, or has missed their vaccination when the immunisation team visits their school, it’s not too late to vaccinate. The immunisation team will be running school-based clinics outside of school hours, as well as countywide community clinics.”
NHS Gloucestershire also reminded residents that the e-consent process is easy and secure. However, if you have concerns, questions or want to know more, you can call their team on 0300 421 8140 or email [email protected].