THE Forest Verderers have appointed a new steward to assist them in their role of protecting the “vert and venison” of the area.
Nicole Boon replaces Kieron Griffin who has stepped down after some 40 years.
The steward’s role is to provide administrative support to the Verderers, writing up minutes from the court meetings and dealing with correspondence.
Nicole is a qualified solicitor who works for a law firm based in Gloucester and will be able to fit her work as steward around her ‘day job’.
She particularly enjoys horse riding and walks in the Forest, so is looking forward to learning more about the history, culture and traditions of the area.
The Verderers meet every three in the Verderers’ Court Room at the Speech House and have a duty to care for the vert and the venison – the woods, the wildlife and Forest environment.
They have been involved in the management of the Forest since the Middle Ages and the office is held for a lifetime.
There are always four Verderers in the Forest of Dean and these are currently Bob Jenkins, Ian Standing, Rich Daniels and Sue Middleton
The role of a Verderer is voluntary and although there is no set job description for a Verderer currently, it is essential for them to know something about the Forest’s unique history, woodlands, wildlife and culture.
One of the purposes of the Verderers is to listen to the issues raised by local people about the Forest and to explore that issue and provide a response, often liaising with Forestry England.
The election is organised by the High Sheriff of Gloucestershire.
Voters have to live in Gloucestershire excluding the city of Gloucester.
Each candidate addresses the voters and voting is by show of hands and elections now take place at Gloucester Cathedral because of the number of people wanting to vote.
The Verderers website is at www. deanverderers.org.uk and if any member of the public has any queries to put to the Verderers at the quarterly Court or at any other time, please email [email protected]