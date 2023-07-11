NIGEL HAVERS will be just one of the stars heading for Monmouth’s Savoy theatre next week for a two-day extravaganza celebrating film and TV history.
The Talking Pictures TV weekend on Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, features special guests, short films, newsreels, and lots more.
Chariots of Fire and Passage to India big screen star Havers, also known for his TV roles in Don’t Wait Up and Coronation Street, will be joined on stage by the likes of TV and stage actor William Gaunt, Bond girl Caroline Munro, DJ and TV presenter Mike Read, and film and theatre star Michael Craig, who lives in Monmouth.
Gaunt is known for his TV roles in The Champions in the 1960s, No Place Like Home in the 1980s and Next of Kin in the 1990s, and appeared with Sir Ian McKellen in King Lear at the RSC in 2007.
Munro has also starred in many horror and sci-fi films, and co-hosts the event with former Top of the Pops presenter and Radio 1 DJ Read, while Craig – jointly nominated for a screenplay Oscar for The Angry Silence – was a huge star in the 1960s, appearing in films like Sapphire, Cone of Slience and The Iron Maiden.
Others appearing include Man About The House, George & Mildred and I, Claudius star Norman Eshley, BAFTA-winning comedy writer and performer Julian Dutton, Inner Magic Circle member Mark Shortland, and Welsh musician and composer Mal Pope.
Munro will also present a live Cellar Club event, while Read and Noel Cronin will host The Footage Detectives, with short films, music, a quiz and two big lost British films, one featuring Alfie Bass, plus ‘incredible’ lost TV episodes.
More information and tickets are available at https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/event-cinema/
Meanwhile, the Savoy is currently screening the brand new smash hit Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny up to Thursday,.
It’s adventure all the way in the latest Steven Spielberg epic starring Harrison Ford aided and abetted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones. John Rhys-Davies and Mads Mikkelsen.
That’s followed by Chevalier, the fascinating new film from Disney. based on the true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner.
Tickets are £6.50 adults/£5.50 U15s. See https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/cinema/ for timings.