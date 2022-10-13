No more deaths recorded in the Forest of Dean

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in the Forest of Dean.
By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Thursday 13th October 2022 3:30 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )

A total of 191 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 13 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on September 8.

They were among 12,179 deaths recorded across the South West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the Forest of Dean.

A total of 167,949 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 13 (Thursday) – up from 167,176 last week.

