No more deaths recorded in the Forest of Dean
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in the Forest of Dean.
By Sonja Tutty
Thursday 24th November 2022 5:16 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 201 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 24 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 12,696 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the Forest of Dean.
A total of 172,941 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 24 (Thursday) – up from 172,376 last week.