Will Travers OBE, Born Free’s co-founder and executive president said: “A healthy natural world is critical for our health and well-being. Healthy wildlife and healthy ecosystems also play a huge part in limiting the effects of climate change and protecting us from future pandemics. We call on all political parties to recognise the importance of protecting and restoring wildlife and wild habitats, and eliminating the negative impacts we have on the welfare of individual animals, by placing nature protection and animal welfare improvements at the heart of their manifesto commitments, and delivering on those commitments in the parliamentary sessions that will follow. Nothing less will do.”