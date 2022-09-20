No plans to ‘exterminate’ wild boar in the Forest, says Forestry England’s Kevin Stannard
FORESTRY England’s top official in the Forest says there are no plans to completely eradicate wild boar from the Dean.
But Deputy Surveyor Kevin Stannard said he could be ‘over-ruled’ from London if there was an outbreak of disease such as Foot and Mouth or African Swine Fever.
He told Forest councillors that a survey earlier this year indicated that boar numbers were getting near the target set by Forestry England of 400 of the animals on its land.
The annual thermal imaging survey, which uses body heat to identify the animals, showed there were 441 boar on Forestry England land.
That was down from 937 the previous year, he told the Forest Council’s scrutiny and overview committee.
Over the last three years a total of more than 700 boar have been killed in the annual culls.
Mr Stannard said: “I have no intention, while I’m Deputy Surveyor, of removing boar entirely from the Forest.
“I set the target and I’m comfortable with that target
“I will take advice from scientists and others whether its realistic going forward.
“I hesitate because there is concern nationally from some quarters about feral wild boar and the wider disease implications that gives to the domestic pig farming industry.
“There is a risk I’ll be over-ruled at some point.
“I think the key issue is disease.
“If there is any indication the Forest of Dean’s boar pick up Foot and Mouth or African Swine Fever or other contagious diseases, the national DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) response will be to exterminate that population because that’s what the disease control strategies all point towards.”
Mr Stannard said: “We must all work to keep that population healthy which means don’t feed the boar and let them thrive naturally.”
He said that culling will continue to maintain the population at around 400.
“We have undertaken the thermal imaging survey again this Spring which we have done repeatedly except for one year where the Covid outbreak prevented us.
“The headline figure is that in the Spring of this year the population of wild boar was 441, substantially down on the 937 in the previous year and very close to the target population of 400.
“That follows three years of culling where we have culled over 700 animals from the Forest.
“That will pose a different problem which our Forest Researchers are supporting us on.
“As we come down to the target of 400 there is going to be a potentially delicate and complex population modelling work to make sure we hold it at 400 so it doesn’t increase to 1,635 animals which was the highest
“It will take some scientific analysis and judgement to work out what a sustainable cull is to keep it at the 400 level.
“There is anecdotal evidence that the population has dropped in the core of the Forest but there are still large numbers of boar on surrounding farmland.
“That could be because of the sustained pressure we have put on the centre which has driven them out but that is one of the conundrums of the situation.
“If we reduce the pressure they will come back but equally the core number will go up again and they will start spilling out.”
Mr Stannard was told of specific problems at Flaxley and Green Bottom near Littledean.
Cllr Simon Phelps (Ind, Westbury) said: “I have received complaints from farmers neighbouring Flaxley Woods that they are being pestered by a boar population that has been observed to be somewhere in the area of 20 or so individuals.
“They feel that area is being somewhat neglected and you (Forestry England) are concentrating your effort on the core Forest.
Cllr Brian Robinson (Ind Group Two, Longhope and Huntley) said there were two families of boar with about 40 individuals at Green Bottom.
He said: “I know there are three farmers actively culling boar in that area and the number they talk of suggests there is much more than 400 because they are taking out significant numbers.
Mr Stannard said he would speak to the wildlife rangers about those specific areas.
He added: “At low densities, boar are a force for good for ecology and biodiversity.
“They break up static ecosystems and provide seedbeds for native plants
“At the highest densities the benefit of breaking up static ecosystems was wrecked by the fact they kept coming back breaking the same areas up
“They can deliver for biodiversity at low densities
“Lower densities will reduce problems such as rooting up verges and sports pitches and getting into gardens.”
