Organised by local community charity Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF), the annual Forest Volunteer Awards recognise and celebrate the amazing efforts of volunteers and community groups across the Forest of Dean.
This year the Forest Volunteer Awards has 6 categories open for nominations: Your Volunteer of the Year – Peoples’ Champion, Young Volunteer of the Year 16yrs & under and Year 17 – 21yrs, Grassroots Award for Voluntary Group of the Year, Community Organisation Award, ESV Business in the Community Award and FoD Dementia Action Alliance Accessibility & Inclusion Award.
Deb Cook, Volunteering Manager at FVAF said “So much of what happens within our community is because of people who give their time and energy for free. We think that recognising the amazing efforts of volunteers and organisations is incredibly important and we are asking local people to help us say ‘thank you’ by nominating those volunteers and groups who have gone the extra mile.”
Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and awards will be given in each category at a special awards ceremony later in the year.
Anyone can nominate a volunteer hero who they believe deserves recognition. The deadline to submit nominations is midnight on Sunday July 14, 2024.
To nominate visit www.fvaf.org.uk/volunteer-awards or call 01594 822073 for a paper copy.