HARTPURY University and College is looking for someone to become its inaugural honorary Chancellor.
The institution is seeking its first ever ceremonial head to play an important ambassadorial role in helping to raise its profile regionally, nationally, and internationally.
The university and college says the ideal individual will be “non-political and have demonstrated excellence and achieved outstanding distinction in their respective field”.
Professor Andy Collop, who joined Hartpury as Vice-Chancellor, Principal and CEO last September, said: “This is an important milestone in Hartpury’s history, presenting an exciting opportunity for an individual to help shape our future and profile.
“Our Chancellor will be committed to our mission, representing and reflecting the values of both Hartpury University and Hartpury College – two outstanding institutions that work side-by-side on one campus and continue to grow and evolve.
"The role will suit a person who shares our passion for higher education, further education, learning and research.”