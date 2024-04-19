FORESTERS watched on in awe as Aurora Borealis illuminated the skies of the Forest of Dean on Tuesday night, April 16, at around 11pm.
Keen Forest photographers took to social media groups to share their snaps of the phenomenon. Strong imagery was caught in the skies of Coleford and the surrounding Forest area.
It is very rare to spot the occurrence in the southern regions of the UK. The Northern Lights, which appear as large areas of colour including green, pink, red, yellow, blue and violet are most commonly found in the northern regions of Scotland.
Most typically though, it is found in Scandinavia. A spokesperson from the MET Office said: “As the UK is south of where the natural aurora belt occurs (Norway/Iceland/Greenland), it takes a severe or extreme geomagnetic storm to bring the belt southwards directly over the UK.
“This is a very rare occurrence. During more moderate to strong geomagnetic storms, the Aurora borealis often moves southwards across southern Iceland or towards the Faeroes. These auroras can be faintly visible from the UK because they occur at high altitudes.
“The Northern Lights can produce a spectacular light show sometimes seen as far south as Scotland and Northern England/Ireland - if skies are clear.
“The distance to the aurora belt, compounded by light pollution or twilight, means it can be difficult for the naked eye to see the phenomenon clearly and it is often portrayed much brighter in pictures than it appears to the naked eye.”
The MET Office also issued advice for photographers who have the opportunity to photograph the Northern Lights in the future.
It said: “Taking photos on a long exposure with a camera can help with visibility more than the naked eye, which is why photos often show the aurora clearer than just looking at it.”