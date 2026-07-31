A new noticeboard has been installed at Longhope Church as part of an improvement project.
The new aluminium board replaces an old wooden board.
The Longhope Parochial Church Council (PCC) and Friends of Longhope Church had to get planning permission from the Forest Council, and a “faculty” from the Gloucester diocese.
The work at the 12th century church was supervised by a professional archaeologist.
A spokeswoman for the the Friends group, said: “The Friends of Longhope Church and Longhope Church PCC are delighted to announce that our beautiful new church noticeboard has now been successfully installed.
“We are incredibly proud of the finished result, which now stands at the entrance to our historic church.
“The new noticeboard marks the successful completion of the first phase of our new path and noticeboard project, a joint initiative by The Friends of Longhope Church and Longhope Church PCC.
“This project has been made possible through the generosity and support of the local community.
“Much of the funding has been raised through the Friends of Longhope Church’s popular bingo evenings.”
A time capsule was placed in the steel framework beneath the board containing photographs, newsletters and memorabilia recording life in Longhope in 2026
The spokeswoman added: “We hope that in 50 or even 100 years’ time, whoever discovers it will gain a fascinating glimpse into our village and understand the remarkable community spirit that made this project possible.
“The Friends of Longhope Church and Longhope Church PCC would like to thank everyone who has supported the project, particularly the volunteers who generously gave their time, skills and enthusiasm.
“Together, we look forward to delivering the second phase of the project and creating an entrance to the church that our whole community can continue to be proud of.”
It is hoped the new path will be completed by the end of the year.
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