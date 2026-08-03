A VEHICLE has been recovered by Gwent Police after being left dangerously close to a junction in Undy.
The vehicle was found on Vinegar Hill where officers said they saw a number of near misses due to the vehicle’s position.
Gwent Police attended the location after receiving reports from concerned members of the public.
When they arrived, they saw the vehicle parked too closely to the junction, making it difficult for people to see and creating as what they described as a “significant hazard”.
The police tried to locate the owner, but were unable to so the vehicle was recovered from the scene. This highlights the importance of parking safely to ensure motorists have clear visibility and no obstructions when driving to prevent issues like this happening again.
They also thanked the community for reporting this issue to them.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.