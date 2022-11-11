Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in the Forest of Dean
The number of coronavirus deaths was revised down over the latest weekly period in the Forest of Dean.
Friday 11th November 2022 9:56 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 199 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 10 (Thursday) – down from 200 on the week before.
They were among 12,574 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the Forest of Dean.
A total of 171,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 10 (Thursday) – up from 170,881 last week.