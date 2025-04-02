NHS Gloucestershire has asked residents to take steps to prevent the spread of sickness bugs in the county, which it says the levels of which are “still really high”.
The news comes following the ‘critical incident’ declared in January this year, amid a rise of flu and norovirus.
Sickness bugs such as norovirus can easily be spread, and can lead to a person exhibiting diarrhoea and vomiting. NHS Gloucestershire provided residents with some tips to help slow the spread of sickness bugs and how best to recover.
Taking to its social media, NHS Gloucestershire said: “Sickness bugs have not gone away and levels are still really high. We need your help to stop the spread in our community and in our NHS settings.
“If you do feel ill, wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and warm water, especially after using the bathroom or before eating. Remember hand sanitiser doesn't kill all bugs.
“Rest and recover at home. If you catch a diarrhoea and vomiting bug, make sure you stay home for 48 hours after the symptoms stop. Don't prepare food for others, if possible. Please don’t visit hospitals and other healthcare premises if you have symptoms.”
According to the NHS website, bugs such as norovirus are caused by a virus that spreads through faeces, which can spread to others very easily. You can catch norovirus from close contact with someone with norovirus, touching surfaces with the virus and then putting your hand to your mouth (or eating food contaminated with the virus), and drinking unclean water.
Residents who need medical advice are advised to call NHS 111 and only attend an Emergency Department if it’s a life threatening condition. Your local pharmacy could provide you with medicine to treat vomiting or diarrhoea.
More information can be found online.