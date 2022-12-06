THE tale of Snow White is the chosen pantomime being performed by the popular company, Odd Socks Entertainment Limited.
Audiences are guaranteed a good time with this company.
The pantomime has six cast members, including Snow White, the dame, the Evil queen, the Prince and two comedy characters.
It is a tradtional pantomime with lots of laughs, gags, and a great script written by the cast and songs that everyone will know and love.
The panto performances will take place at Cinderford Miners Hall on Sunday December 18 at 3pm and 7pm and then December 19 at 11am (this is a special one hour show for toddlers and pre schoolers) and again at 7pm.
Tickets for the normal performances are £9 for adults and £8 for children.
The prices for the one hour show are slightly different at £7 for adults and £6 for children.
Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/odd-socks-entertainment-ltd