OFFICIALS from the Forest of Dean District Council, the Environment Agency and Lydney Town Council were out in the local community on Tuesday, September 2 to raise awareness about flood issues.
There were eleven officials in total, covering the full rapid response catchment area in Lydney, which are the parts of town most at risk of flooding, as rivers are highly active following heavy rain.
The visits were led by the Forest of Dean District Council and the Environment Agency, along with Cllr Tasha Saunders and Cllr Sue Hillier of Lydney Town Council. The aim was to ensure every home and business is signed up for flood alerts.
Cllr Tasha Saunders, Mayor of Lydney Town Council said: “The response from residents and businesses we visited was really positive. Many were grateful for the information and some highlighted issues that we’ve since passed on to the relevant authorities. It was also invaluable to hear first-hand from people living with the constant fear of flooding, their experiences and concerns.
“Although flooding isn’t directly within the remit of the Town Council, we are usually among the first to respond on the ground, offering support where we can. Taking part in this initiative gave us an important opportunity to connect with our residents and businesses, and to strengthen the links between our community and the agencies working to reduce flood risk.”
Residents who were not in when the team called will have received a white booklet with a letter inside. However, if you haven’t received a leaflet, you can contact the Forest of Dean District Council who can send you one.
Councillor Adrian Birch, Leader of Forest of Dean District Council, said: “We’re committed to supporting our at-risk communities that could be affected by rapid response catchment flooding in our district.
“That’s why we are working with the Environment Agency again this year to ensure that people in these areas know how to prepare for flooding, and if it does occur, what to do and who to contact about different issues.”
Residents of Lydney will already be familiar with the risk of flooding, following the impact from the recent Storm Bert, which prompted a Royal visit from HRH Princess Anne.
Councillor Jackie Fraser, Cabinet Member for Environment at Forest of Dean District Council, said: “The door-knocking events with the Environment Agency will be a great opportunity for affected residents to learn more about the help that is available to them.
“I’m so pleased that we are able to work with them once again to provide this service to areas in the Forest of Dean that are most at risk.”
Residents can contact the Forest of Dean District Council for more information on 01594 810000. You can also sign up for flood warnings via the government website. The warnings provide information about the risk of flooding from rivers, the sea and groundwater. You’ll be alerted by phone, email or text when flooding is expected.
If you are flooded and in immediate danger, you should dial 999 and follow advice from emergency services.
