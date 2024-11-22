OLLY Alexander's Eurovision bid may have ended in disappointment, but the star is looking ahead to the upcoming release of new album Polari.
The Coleford-raised singer and actor dropped the title track video on his social media on Thursday (November 21), having already aired Cupid’s Bow, with fans declaring it "amazing".
It will be his first album officially as a solo artist since abandoning the Years & Years moniker, with whom he enjoyed hit singles such as King, which hit the No 1 spot in 2015, and chart-topping albums Communion and Nightfall.
And Olly, who got his taste for performing in shows as a pupil at Monmouth Comprehensive School and has his own waxwork in Madame Tussaud’s, told the NME: "I’m just so excited to be putting more music out. Because it’s under my own name, it feels very special to me.
"I’m just very grateful that I’m doing it. It’s gone down pretty well. I don’t know; I never know – but the fans have been very nice.
“I was very inspired making Polari by a lot of music from the ‘80s like Erasure, The Pet Shop Boys, Kate Bush. I’m hoping that the music from Polari, which is the lost gay language and means 'to speak', sits in that world.”
Created alongside Danny L Harle, who has produced Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Caroline Polachek, Polari is set for release on February 7, 2025, while Olly is set to hit the road with some 'Up Close and Polari bijou gigs' across Europe next Spring, including a local show at Bristol's Beacon on April 6.
Olly, who starred in AIDS-era drama It's a Sin, also recently returned to acting, appearing in a play for the first time in more than a decade in a new West End production of Nassim Soleimanpour’s experimental work White Rabbit, Red Rabbit.
Sometimes referred to as the play no one knows, a stellar cast of actors in the Soho Place run, including Michael Sheen, Miriam Margolyes, Adjoa Andoh and Paloma Faith, appeared for just one night each and had no rehearsals or direction, just walking on stage and opening the script for the first time.