ONE person was hospitalised in a two vehicle crash on the A417 at Corse yesterday (Tuesday, November 7).
Police issued a statement to say the road near the Cross Hands Garage was closed following a "serious collision" at around 6pm.
It said one person had been taken to hospital by ambulance.
The statement, issued just after 7pm, said: "Officers are at the scene of a serious collision in Corse this evening (Tuesday 7 November).
"Two vehicles collided on the A417 near the Cross Hands Garage at around 6pm.
"The ambulance service attended and a person has been taken to hospital.
"No further details can be given at this time.
"The road is closed at the scene while an investigation takes place."
Any witnesses who haven't spoken to officers can provide information via 101 or online by completing the following form and quoting incident 384 of 7 November: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/