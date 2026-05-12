OSBASTON Church in Wales School’s Eco Committee worked with ecologist and parent Ashley Butler to plan an exciting and memorable eco day in celebration of Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday.
The day began with pupils forming a human 100 to mark the occasion. Students also worked in groups to conduct a bioblitz, where they raced to discover as many plants, animals and fungi as possible within the school grounds.
The aim was to collate live data to see if they could identify 100 different species. Using hidden wildlife cameras, footprint tunnels, reference books and digital sites, students were able to learn that the grounds have many rare species including hawkmoths, hazel dormouse, greater and lesser horseshow bats and badgers.
The data will be shared with both local and national databases to build a picture of the biodiversity in the local area.
The day concluded with a celebration picnic and birthday music in the spring sunshine.
Sir David Attenborough celebrated his birthday at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 8 where the BBC brought the nation together to honour his inspiring career journey.
The event showcased wildlife stories which shaped his career and there was also live music from his programmes played by the BBC Concert Orchestra.
Most importantly he was accompanied by guests he had worked with throughout his journey, and continues to inspire many in promoting a sustainable environment and educate those interested in wildlife and conservation.
His career began when he first started as a trainee at the BBC in 1952. From then it only continued to flourish, with many recognising him from programmes such as The Blue Planet, Life on Earth and Frozen Planet.
In honour of Sir David Attenborough pupil’s at Osbaston Church in Wales school made a pledge to take action for the planet.
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