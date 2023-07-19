Summer Holidays are here and MonLife Heritage Museums are bringing a fabulous programme of outdoor theatre to Abergavenny Castle in August.
There will be great fun with the hilarious Pantaloons and their productions of Jane Austen’s Emma and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and kids will love the adaptation of David Walliams’ best seller Bad Dad.
The season kicks off with Emma on Friday August 4 at 7pm, with the critically acclaimed Pantaloons Theatre Company’s hilarious yet faithful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s satirical story of misguided matchmaker Emma trying to play Cupid with unexpected results.
Heartbreak Productions have adapted David Walliams’ book Bad Dad for an outdoor production for children aged 7+, coming to Abergavenny Castle on Saturday August 12th at the earlier hour of 6pm, great for all the family.
This warm-hearted tale follows the highs and lows of a father-son relationship. Follow Frank and Gilbert as they navigate through car chases and convicts in the struggle to escape the clutches of the local crime lord.
Enter the fantastic world of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland on Thursday August 17 at 7pm.
This delightful show just gets curiouser and curiouser, so pack a picnic and come down the rabbit hole for The Pantaloons take on Lewis Carroll’s nonsensical novel.