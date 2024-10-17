GLOUCESTERSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service visited over 6,000 false calls since 2019 according to figures obtained by Personal Injury Claims UK.
The figures revealed the service visited 6151 false fire alarms since April 2019, and the number of annual visits by the service is between 1000 and 1400 over a five-year period, equating to around three incidents a day.
From 2019 to 2020, the service attended 1236 false fire alarms, which was the second-highest number of visits over the past five years. A year later, this number decreased to 1097, likely due to restrictions and lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the restrictions were lifted, the number of false fire alarm callouts increased to 1192 in 2022/23.
Over the past year, the service experienced another jump in false calls, with the total reaching 1400 in 2023/24. The most cited reasons for the service’s call outs are poorly maintained smoke alarm equipment, fumes from burned food, shower steam, aerosoles near sensors and dust from DIY.
GFRS said: “If an AFD and Fire Alarm System is correctly maintained, it can significantly improve safety by detecting a fire and sounding the alarm at the early stages of a fire's development. Unfortunately, this equipment can also produce unwanted or false alarms.
“False alarms can cause complacency by being treated as 'just another false alarm' as well as cause disruption to arson reduction, community safety and fire safety activities.”
On a larger scale across the country, false fire alarms are thought to be the biggest proportion of incidents attended, at 38% of all calls.These false calls cost around £1 billion a year for the UK, according to a study by BRE Group.
It is advised you check your equipment regularly. Before doing so, inform people in your home, trigger the alarm and test the sensors.
You can find out ways to properly maintain your home fire safety equipment by visiting the Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Gloucestershire County Council websites.