A RECENT investigation has revealed Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust paid out more than £30 million in compensation for children’s medical negligence legal claims since 2019.
The investigation, conducted by Medical Negligence Assist, found that the Trust, which runs Cheltenham General and Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, settled 27 claims with damages amounting to £30,242,666 - excluding NHS or claimant legal costs.
The solicitor group said the Trust had a total of 41 claims of children’s medical negligence involving children aged 17 and younger.
Medical Negligence Assist solicitor, Sophie Cope said: “The consequence of clinical negligence involving children’s care can be life-changing for those affected but equally devastating for the families.
“As well as the obvious emotional impact, injuries can cause a bigger financial impact than many can bear.”
The investigators said the injuries that children sustained as a result of medical negligence included brain damage, cerebral palsy and bowel damage.
Sophie Cope said: “While some people understandably worry that making a claim will affect frontline care, the reality is that hospitals and GPs are always insured against such claims.
“As such, any damages owed are paid by the insurers and do not affect the care other patients are receiving. It is vital that any medical negligence is addressed to prevent serious and life-altering consequences for patients and their families.”
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “The NHS has in place an insurance scheme so that any patient who has received care that has caused harm can bring a claim against the NHS.
“This process is independent to NHS Trusts like ours through an organisation called NHS Resolution. Whilst we care for over 100,000 children and young people every year, we know that mistakes can have a devastating and life changing impact on patients and their families – particularly when they relate to children who may require lifetime care and support.
“In every situation, it’s important we never lose sight of the real human impact in these cases and that they hold important learning for Trusts across the country seeking to improve the safety of care we provide.”
The issue of medical negligence when it comes to children’s care has been in sharp focus with recent cases including Lucy Letby, a former nurse who is serving 15 life sentences for murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder seven others between 2015 and 2016.
Another case involves a former Great Ormond Street orthopaedic surgeon, who faces allegations of leaving dozens of children with life-altering conditions.
Failure and delays in treatment or diagnosis are among the top causes of child clinical negligence claims being lodged against NHS Trusts across England. Medical Negligence Assist says this has cost the health service more than £3 billion in compensation payouts alone in the last five years.
You can get in contact with Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust by accessing its website and selecting the appropriate channels.