Villagers turned out in force at a council meeting on Monday night to voice their opposition to plans for a new 3,000-home town off the A417 near Redmarley.
It was standing room only at Redmarley Village Hall as parish councillors gathered to discuss their response to the latest blueprint for development in the Forest of Dean district.
The council is currently consulting on its local plan and among the options is one or more new towns to help meet their shortfall of 13,200 homes needed by 2043.
Parish chairman Jeff Wheeler, who oppened the meeting, said it was the first time a microphone was needed to address the public.
There were more than 60 people present, the public seating area was packed and people lined the walls and entrances with some having to listen and watch the meeting from outside.
Clr Wheeler said he could tell the strength of feeling,
“I haven’t seen anything like it in the 40 years I’ve been in the village,” he said.
“Something is going on here.
Councillor Joshua Wheeler told the meeting that the parish council was concerned the local plan consultation was being used by the District Council to select a preferred option with new settlements.
In his view, this was being done without proper and accurate assessments.
“The Green administration has long desired new settlements in the district,” he said.
“Despite the two previous local plan consultations rejecting these. A couple of years ago, the possibility of a new settlement at Churcham was raised and was widely rejected by the local community with over 7,000 signatures on a petition.”
There is widespread concern in the village that the area known as Glynchbrook would be developed to provide a new town the size of Newent.
Hartpury and Redmarley District Councillor Philip Burford (I) said the consultation is on the method the planning authority will choose to decide where a total of 7,200 extra housing have to be built.
He asked what residents thought of the idea to meet this need by building new settlements and practically everyone raised their hands in opposition.
“If you think it is a bad idea, you should go to the district council website and take part in the consultation,” he said.
“I think the approach taken by the District Council is wrong.
“We need you guys to support what we are doing. We can’t do it on our own.”
He told the meeting the most important question in the consultation is number eight which asks about new settlements.
“The answer to that question if you don’t want a new settlement, stating the obvious, is no.
He suggested residents give reasons such as building in areas with better transport links, the bigger towns and villages which have services.
Fellow ward councillor Clayton Williams (C, Hartpury and Redmarley) seconded everything Cllr Burford said.
He said they are the only councillors from the area to vote against the consultation.
“I’m against what is happening with Glynchbrook,” he said.
“It’s too many houses in one place. We don’t need it
“It is a very difficult time because the new Government says we need houses. Our infrastructure isn’t right here.
“As in Ledbury, there are 2,000 or 3,000 houses that have been built and now they are another 3,000 houses as well.
“I’ve noticed the amount of traffic coming up the A417. We’ve got to get on the website and go again.
“The voices of Redmarley will hopefully be heard and it will stop it.”
During the meeting, residents raised several concerns.
The main fears include the increase in traffic it will cause on the A417, the dangers of junction 2 of the M50, the impact on the views of the Malvern Hills and the nearby Chartist settlement of Lowbands.
The planning authority is also holding drop-in information sessions at village halls across the district. All meetings are from 3pm to 6.30pm.
They will be at Lydney Community Centre on Thursday (August 14), at the Kings Head Inn in Birdwood near Huntley on Monday (August 18), at Newent Community Pavilion on Tuesday, August 19 and at Tidenham Memorial Hall in Tutshill on Wednesday, August 20 and at the District Council offices in Coleford on Tuesday, August 26.
