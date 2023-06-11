IT'S been five years since the last round of excursions brought the paddle steamer Waverley to the Severn Estuary – but now its been twice in a week.
On Sunday (June 11), the world's last sea-going paddle steamer cruised under the two Severn bridges on a trip from Clevedon.
Seven days previously, she made her way to the mouth of the Severn and, like on Sunday, turned in the river off Tidenham.
There were plenty of sightseers on the slipway to watch Waverley as she passed by with an escort of jet-skis.