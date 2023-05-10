As the River Wye winds its way through Chepstow, one sight has been steadfastly greeting its visitors for nearly 90 years, the Union Flag adorning the cliff face. This vibrant symbol of British patriotism, first painted in 1935 to mark the Silver Jubilee of King George V, has been an integral part of the Chepstow Riverbank scenery, a silent observer of the changing tides and times.
Over the decades, the flag, like an ageing masterpiece, has been tenderly restored multiple times, each refresh carrying with it the echoes of a significant royal event. As we find ourselves on the cusp of another historical milestone, the imminent Coronation of King Charles III, the iconic flag is receiving a timely makeover.
A spirited group of volunteers, undeterred by the formidable cliff face, seized their brushes with enthusiasm. The task was no mean feat, but the determination to uphold this tradition was stronger. They breathed new life into the Union Flag, its fresh colours now stand out against the rugged cliff backdrop, ready to welcome a new era.
Sincere thanks must be extended to all the volunteers for their unwavering commitment to this noble endeavour. A special mention goes to the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA), whose support was instrumental in the execution of this project. They not only provided the means to reach the cliff face but also ensured the safety of the volunteers throughout the painting process.