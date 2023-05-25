Parents joined local building firms in a community project at a Monmouthshire school who were lucky to get a large donation from Builders Merchants Robert Price.
Mr Green, Year 2 teacher at Trellech Primary School asked parents if they had any spare slabs, planters and carpentry tools for an outdoor learning area he wanted to spruce up and in the current cost of living crisis, knew he could only do this with donations.
A few parents thought that they could try to create their own ‘DIY SOS’ Parents at Trellech response and the school had no idea if they would succeed but felt there was no harm in trying!
They created a poster and visited local builders merchants and soon the word spread with other parents at Trellech coming on board.
“We were extremely lucky to receive a large donation from Robert Price Builders Merchants, Monmouth” said Kate Peacock, Acting Head.
“Then one of the parents, who is on the PTFA kindly offered her husband’s skills and expertise, soon what started as a small project grew!” she added.
Jason from Playwood, Monmouth visited the site and working alongside the teachers, created a design to raise a wet area with a stage and lift the current mud kitchen.
“He knew we needed a few more items so approached his supplier Jewsons of Coleford who kindly made a large donation
“Word spread and several parents offered their time, skills and equipment to help transform the area! With thanks to Playwood Monmouth for leading the project, Monmouth Mini Jetting for digging the ground in preparation, (we would never have achieved this with just spades), AJ Syms Tree services for removing the bushes, opening the land and creating the space,” said Kate.
Builders, governors and parents turned tree stumps and wood into a train, created a raised stage, built a boat, produced discovery tables and gave a fresh feel to the whole area!
“The final outcome has surpassed the original plea for help thanks to these wonderful tradesmen and women!
“Without a collaborative approach of skilled workers and generous donations of materials, we would never have succeeded! A huge thank you to Mrs Ceri Jones, Parent Governor who initiated and oversaw the project and had the drive and passion to achieve the amazing outcome. All involved had a brilliant time, it felt great to work together and create something that will not just enhance the children’s educational journey but also leave a great provision for future generations!”