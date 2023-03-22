PARKRUN organisers will be hoping its third time lucky for their 100th event this Saturday, after two washouts - even though it will be April Fool’s Day!
Heavy rain made the going at the Ross-on-Wye Parkrun too wet and slippy for the second week running on Saturday, with the milestone run having to be postponed again.
The organisers posted: “Sorry guys, it really isn’t great out there. So much standing water, slippy patches and a ditch full of water.”
But looking ahed to this Saturday, they added: “Fancy dress encouraged but we would rather just see your faces at the start!
“We are remaining optimistic and planning ahead for next Saturday.”
The event, which starts at 9am at the Ross sports Club, and is open to everyone, is asking for volunteer timekeepers, scanners, token collectors and marshalls, and can be contacted via their Facebook page.
To take part in parkrun, you just need to register beforehand on Ross-on-Wye parkrun’s web page.
The classic, grassroots race took runners from Llanbedr over Crug Mawr, to the Sugar Loaf and then over the Blorenge and into Blaenavon Rugby club to finish.
Laura Lelievre was 22nd overall and second fastest woman, in a staggering time of 2 hours 48 minutes, while Barry Davies was 42nd in 2.58 and Sam Harness 53rd in 3.06.
Two Monross members and their fluffy companions also took on the Magnificent 7-Canicross Race, hosted by Ledbury Harriers.
Dan Gray and Penny came first in 49.44, with Tony Davies and Bear fourth in 56.33 and first V50.
And Richard Cronin was first in North Gloucestershire Orienteering club’s Ross Map run, which also saw Lucia Demkova and Sophie Williams take part.
Four intrepid members also took the journey to Merthyr Tydfil to take part in the San Domenico 10 and 20 mile races along the Taff Trail.
In the longer version, Vanessa Ward finished 109th and Sophie Williams shortly behind on 111th, both in 2 hours 59 minutes.
In the 10-miler, Gavin Jones finished in eighth in 1 hour 3 minutes, while Emma Davies crossed in 1 hour 27 minutes.