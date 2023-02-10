A PENSIONER has died in hospital a week after being involved in a collision with a minibus while walking near a town school.
West Mercia Police confirmed that the unnamed 70-year-old woman died at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Wednesday (February 8), seven days after an accident on the corner of Ross-on-Wye's Ledbury Road and Three Crosses, outside John Kyrle at the end of the school day.
A force spokesperson said: "Last Thursday (February 2) we issued an appeal for witnesses following a collision on Wednesday, February 1, at 3pm on the B4234, Ledbury Road, Ross-on-Wye.
"We are sad to report that a lady in her 70s, who was airlifted to hospital has passed away this morning, Wednesday 8 February. Our thoughts are with her husband and family at this time.
"Police investigations are continuing and if you witnessed the collision or can help with our enquiries please contact PC Kris Cooke on 07773 053658 or email [email protected]"
Parents and other drivers on the school run were handed leaflets by police on Thursday (February 9) appealing for witnesses.
The leaflet said: “Did you witness a collision on Wednesday 1st February 2023 on Ledbury Road, ross-on-Wye between a minibus and a pedestrian?
“Did you travel on Ledbury Road, Ross-on-Wye, between 2.50pm and 3.10pm on the 1st February?
“Does your vehicle have a dashboard camera with footage still on it from the above date/time?
“Do you live on the above routes and have home CCTV/ring doorbell with footage still available?
“Please contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting log 00323_i_01022023 if so and explain what you have.”
Two air ambulances, one from Birmingham and one from Bristol, attended the scene alongside other emergency services, landing at John Kyrle High School.
Reports from witnesses on social media said that a lady had fallen in front of a minibus.
Others said children had witnessed the scene passing on school buses.
One woman posted: “I was passing, it had just happened. Looked like she was possibly walking. No other vehicle involved other than White School bus.”
The road was closed for more than four hours after the accident while emergency workers and accident investigators dealt with the scene.
Meanwhile, other posts since the incident have referred to that stretch of road as dangerous, one posting on Ross-on-Wye’s Public Noticeboard Facebook page: “Since when did Three Crosses road become an ‘A’ road rather than a road going through a residential area.
“Every… day I see idiots drive up and down it at such great speed. And even now when there has been a severe incident on the corner of Three Crosses and Ledbury road, motorists are still driving up and down without acknowledging the speed limit.
“When are the council going to do something about it. Speed limits enforced by law aren’t working as some people believe they don’t have to abide by them…”