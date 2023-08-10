RESIDENTS and businesses are being invited to give their views on what priorities they would like to see included in a new economic strategy for Gloucestershire.
A survey led by the county council covers both priorities for the next five years and longer-term up to 2050.
A public engagement document for the Gloucestershire Economic Strategy has been produced by the county council and GFirst Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), to provide an overview of the county’s economy and develop priorities and actions.
A seven-week public engagement period began last week (July 31), and ends on September 15.
Priorities for the new strategy include the move towards a net carbon zero economy, “inclusive” growth by creating equal opportunities, and drawing on existing work to plug skills gaps in the workforce.
Other key areas include supporting sustainable growth, ensuring businesses have the support they need, securing inward investment and improving access and availability to digital technology.
The transition to the green economy is an “urgent priority” for Gloucestershire, the council says, and the aim is to meet the 2045 net zero emissions target while promoting economic growth.
Cllr Mark Hawthorne, leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said: “The proposals will support communities so all individuals and businesses can succeed, by ensuring that every resident has access to quality education, training and employment, in a safe, healthy and sustainable environment.
"It also paves the way towards a sustainable future, facilitating a smooth transition to a flourishing green economy.
"I would encourage residents and businesses to have their say on the draft proposals by taking part in the survey.”